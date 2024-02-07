by PIETRO SILVA

This historic 26th Monte Carlo Rally was perhaps one of the easiest editions from a driving point of view, but at the same time the most exciting in recent years. The over 200 participants, instead of having to face the very treacherous Monegasque and French roads full of snow, ice and every possible danger, found an absolutely spring-like situation with clear skies, sun and totally dry roads.

However, this situation has highlighted even more the driving skills and above all of the navigators dealing with medium speeds. The differences in times recorded in the 16 special tests, the 17th and last being canceled due to fog, were always minimal among the drivers competing for the overall victory.

Battle with no holds barred for the first two classified who found themselves fighting on the edge of the second from the first day. In the end the Belgians Michele Decremet and Jennifer Hugo, at the wheel of an Opel Ancona 400 assisted by the Italian Promotor Classic of Alex De Angelis, managed to maintain the lead by strenuously defending themselves from the attacks of Giorgio Schon and Francesco Giammarino, with the same Austin Cooper S 1300 with which Schon competed in his first Monte Carlo Rally in 1968! After four days of racing and over 2000 km only a handful of seconds separated the two crews. The excellent behavior of the Italian drivers was confirmed by the third step of the podium obtained by Maurizio Aiolfi from Piacenza paired with Carlo Merenda and the trusty Lancia Beta coupe'. For the race director of Vernasca Silverflag, already champion of regularity races, the confirmation of his abilities also in this discipline.

Also excellent result was the 13th overall position of Marco Piantelli and Fabio Cambie with the Porsche 911 SC while the winners of the last edition, the Swiss Enz and Seeberger, had to settle for 16th place.

