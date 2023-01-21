The French driver confirms his leadership of the race ahead of the reigning world champion. Toyota also stars with Evans. Third position for the Belgian’s Hyundai i20 Rally1. Tomorrow the finale with four special stages

Luke Piana





@

luca_piana

The driver with the most podiums (a possible success would allow him to rise to 12, detaching Carlos Sainz) and, above all, the most successful in the history of the Monte Carlo Rally. After consolidating his position as leader of the opening round of the championship series, Sébastien Ogier will leave the Principality of Monaco tomorrow morning with a twofold objective. At the moment, in fact, the eight-time WRC world champion can count on a 16-second advantage over Kalle Rovanperä, his teammate in the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, and 32 seconds over Thierry Neuville. But, in addition to looking at the leader of this 91st edition, the reigning world champion will have to keep an eye on Thierry Neuville, third overall at 16 seconds at the end of the third day of competition. The ninth success of Ogier (still, at the moment, at an altitude of 8, in cohabitation with Sébastien Loeb) in the Principality would make everyone happy under the awnings of the team directed by Jari-Matti Latvala given that, in addition to guaranteeing a rich haul in the race for the Constructors, the Gap driver is not a competitor for Rovanperä (even in 2023, in fact, the Gap driver will not take part in the entire season). See also F1 | Red Bull: Perez with the new calipers for the comeback

Rovanperä shortens to ogier — At the moment the head-to-head between the reigning world champion and Neuville represents the real leitmotif of the fourth and final day of the 91st edition of the Monte Carlo Rally. Rovanperä’s performance on the 21.78 kilometers of Ubraye / Entrevaux 2 is noteworthy: in the dark of the evening, in fact, the young Finn managed to gain 6.5 seconds on Neuville and recover 9.8 on Ogier. But the four special stages will be decisive for the verdicts, for a total of about 70 kilometers to be faced against the clock, scheduled for Sunday 22 January 2023. After conquering the 2020 edition, the Belgian is aiming at least for the square d honor of this 91st edition of the Monte Carlo Rally. From him there is a Hyundai i20 Rally1 that seems to be recovering after a start prerogative of the Yaris Rally1 fielded by the Toyota Gazoo Racing team. The former vice world champion, however, has signed 2 of the 14 special stages run up to now. Elfyn Evans (Toyota) and Ott Tanak (Ford) complete the top five: both, for one reason (punctures) or another (mechanical problems), cannot be completely satisfied with their partial result. See also Juve, Chiellini also positive. Skip the challenge with Napoli

deaf and lappi late, 2 rally2 in the top ten — Delays well over 2 minutes, however, for the Japanese Takamoto Katsuta and for the official Hyundai i20 Rally1 of Dani Sordo and Esapekka Lappi. The latter show a slight recovery, after a start decidedly below expectations. Nikolay Gryazin (Skoda), leader of the WRC-2, and Yohan Rossel (Citroen) close the top ten at the end of the third day of the 91st edition of the Monte Carlo Rally. The competition will close on Sunday 22 January 2023 with the double repetition of the special stages Lucéram / Lantosque and La Bollène-Vésubie / Col de Turini (live on Wrc All Live and on Sky TV, at 12.08, for the final Power stage).

WRC, MONTECARLO 2023 RALLY: STANDINGS AFTER THE THIRD DAY — This is the provisional classification of the Monte Carlo Rally 2023 after the first 14 special stages. 4 to go, divided between Saturday and Sunday.

Ogier – Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 – in M ​​2:27:11.5 Rovanperä – Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 – at 16.0 Neuville – Hyundai i20 N Rally1 – at 32.0 Evans – Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 – at 56.5 Tanak – Ford Puma Rally1 – at 1:37.3 Katsuta – Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 – at 2:15.7 Deaf – Hyundai i20 N Rally1 – at 3:08.8 Lappi – Hyundai i20 N Rally1 – at 3:11.4 Gryazin – Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 – at 8:06.1 Rossel – Citroen C2 Rally2 – at 8:21.3 See also Sport and entertainment in Milan: the second edition of WEmbrance on 10 October