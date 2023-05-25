Perez, Monte-Carlo to hope

Who thinks Sergio Perez can win the World Cup is a dreamer. But if it is true that dreams sometimes turn into reality, there are essential steps to be respected. The Mexican, to have any hope whatsoever, must capitalize on his skill on street circuits to the fullest, and Monte-Carlo can therefore help him at least partially mend the 14 points that divide him from the world champion.

Checo, who last year was accused by Verstappen of having sought the accident at Portier to hinder him in qualifying (and therefore also in the race), presented the Principality weekend at the press conference. According to the Mexican, Monaco is not the perfect circuit for Red Bull, and both Aston Martin and Ferrari could prove to be threats to the RB19.

Perez’s words

“We know it’s not our best circuit, we could suffer a bit, but Monaco remains and especially on Saturday we will have to try to warm up the tires as best as possible, but anything can happen. Without a doubt Fernando (Alonso, ed.) and the Ferraris will be a threat and I expect them to be strong, like in Bakuand they will also be fast over the flying lap, but Mercedes can also be in the fight“.

“Important to close in front of Max”

“The Principality of Monaco is one of those circuits where, at any point, if you make a mistake you hit the wall“, continued the Red Bull driver. “There’s no margin for error – it may be boring for the fans, but not for the drivers. We all enjoy Saturday because we know qualifying matters the most. It will be important to finish ahead of Max, I don’t want it to create too large an advantage“.