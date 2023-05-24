McLaren, new livery to forget Miami

There McLaren has changed its look for Monte-Carlo and Montmeló, and with the special “Triple Crown” livery it hopes to reverse the trend of a season that started very badly, which is continuing with unexpected difficulties: after the double top-10 finish in Melbourne, they arrived just two dots between Baku and Miami. Imola should have been the GP of the relaunch, but the flood disaster has postponed the speeches to the Principality. As for the Santerno circuit, Lando Norris has excellent memories: just in Monaco the British driver obtained the third podium of his career, moreover on another special livery (the Gulf).

Unthinkable that the #4 will be able to repeat the miracle: pending further updates that will arrive in the next races, Norris will be satisfied if he manages to enter the points zone on what are also his home streets (he lives right in Monte- Carlo).

Norris’s words

“First, I’d like to do my best best wishes to all those affected by the flood in Emilia-Romagna. We all love racing at Imola, but safety comes first and I support the decision to cancel last week’s Grand Prix. We will be back and I hope everyone is safe in these difficult times. The Circuit de Monaco is a historic track with great memories for both me and the team. My 2021 podium finish is a moment I am extremely proud of. This year, to mark the 60th anniversary of McLaren, we will be tackling the race in a special Triple Crown livery on the MCL60, which I am very excited about. Even if the results have not lived up to our expectations this year, everyone on the track and in the factory is determined to keep going and to get points in this one-two Monaco-Montmeló. We will work hard and focus on race-by-race development“.

Piastri’s words

“The events in Emilia-Romagna have affected many people and my thoughts go out to them in this difficult moment. I hope everyone can stay safe and continue to get the support they need. Everyone’s safety is the main priority and I am looking forward to racing at Imola for the first time in the future“Oscar added Plates. “I look forward to this weekend too: I will return to Monaco for the first time after the double podium obtained in the 2021 F2 Championship. It will be interesting and fun to tackle the Monte-Carlo circuit with an F1 car, and to be able to do it with the McLaren in the livery MCL60 Triple Crown is a very special moment. Race preparation went well, with a lot of simulator work, and I’m learning more and more with each session behind the wheel. As a team we are fully focused on making progress to obtain more performance from the car: the double appointment in May-June is a great opportunity to do so“.