Leclerc, Monte Carlo still bitter

Once again the home race did not go well for Charles Leclerc. The walls of the Monte Carlo track are truly bewitched for the Ferrari driver, who with his third place “on the track” in qualifying had at least put himself in a good position for the podium. instead theimpeding on Lando Norris he forced Leclerc to race in the group, mostly stuck in traffic.

Even with a clear track, however, Leclerc was unable to push: the fault of tire management which is still an unsolved problem for Ferrari. For this reason, the Monegasque, who waited for more than 40 laps for the rain, had to abandon his initial strategy and return to the pits. And – for the umpteenth joke – after just six minutes it started to rain.

Leclerc’s words

“We struggled towards the end of the stint on the hard tyres, but it was strange because the tires were good before. I was saving the rear tires but then we struggled“, commented the Ferrari driver a Sky Sports F1. “There is no doubt that there is a lot of work to do, tire management remains our weak point“.

Defense of strategy

Leclerc defended the team even when the stop to mount the intermediates appeared late: “When it started to rain we were aware of the risks we could take by staying on track. Now that the race is over I can say that I could have entered earlier, but in those rainy conditions and with so many cars on the track, putting on slicks often pays to stay outwait for the Safety Car and then go to the pits“, continued Leclerc. “But the Safety Car never came and we lost positions there. It was a choice“.