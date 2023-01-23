Twist at the end of Rallye Monte-Carlo 2023: Victory in the WRC2 class passes from the hands of Nikolay Gryazin to that of Yohan Rossel.

At the end of the event, the PH Sport team (in the person of Coralie Barbassat and Didier Clement), i.e. the one that manages the official Citroen Racing C3 Rally2s, appealed to the race directors for having noticed a cut made by … Keep reading

#MonteCarlo #Gryazin #penalized #victory #WRC2 #Rossel