The curves of the Monte Carlo circuit, in the principality of Monaco, are among the most famous in the world. Mirabeau, Sainte Devote, Antony Noghes, Tobacconist, Rascasse these are all names that a Formula 1 fan has learned to master by now, but behind each of these turning points there is a particular story.

After the main straight, the first corner, approximately 90 ° to the right, is the Sainte Devote. Santa Devota is the patroness of Monte Carlo, a Corsican martyr (at that time Corsica was a province of the Empire) who in about 300 AD was tortured and killed by the Romans.

There legend tells that during the transport of the body of the Saint by ship, the boat was hit by a sudden storm. A dove thus came out of his mouth, made the tsunami stop and guided the ship to the port of Monaco, a place that since 27 January 312, date of landing, protects.

The curve – in particular – takes its name from the Church dedicated to the Saint, whose entrance is located on the square in front of the historic “escape route” beyond the ‘curvilinear’ of the finish line where there is also the only DRS area where pilots are allowed to operate the aileron for a few hundred meters mobile to reduce drag.

The next straight uphill undulating is that of Beau Rivage (“Bella riva”), on the Avenue d’Ostende, which rises along the coast of the port. At the end of the climb you come to a bend on the left called Massenetin honor of the French composer Jules Massenet, author of 25 operas including But not, Le Cid, Werther and also teacher of Giacomo Puccini.

Go straight after a counter-curve to the right which is that of Casinoobviously from the name of the famous Monte Carlo Casinoand after a short straight downhill you arrive at Tall Mirabeau (The “high belvedere”, overlooking the sea), a curve to the right. A short downhill stretch then leads to the slowest (it is appropriate to say) hairpin bend in the world, a “180 degrees” to the left historically known as Loews (or old station, officially since 2010 “Fairmont Hairpin“From the name of the hotel above, by the will of theAutomobil Club of Monaco). The “Loews” took its name instead from the second largest casino in Monte Carlo, adjacent to the Gran Casino.

At the end of the bend, turn right towards the Low Mirabeau and then again to the right along the Portier (there Goalkeeper Curvehaving seen the entrance to the hotel inside the turning) before taking the straight road Tunnel (actually a wide radius curve to the right and downhill) that passes under the Monegasque buildings. At the end of the only real acceleration foreseen by the circuit, you abruptly brake at Nouvelle Chicane (The new chicanealso known as the Porto Chicane) which includes curves 10 and 11.

Then a short straight section before the 90 ° left curve called Tabac (Curva del Tabaccaioalthough today instead of the Tobacconist there is a restaurant-pizzeria) and then to the double chicane comprising the Louis Chiron and the Swimming pools. This second character takes its name, in fact, from the indoor pools to the stretch of track, while the first character deserves a closer look.

Louis Chiron was the strongest Monegasque driver to have raced in Formula 1. Born (1899) and died (1979) in the Principality, he made his debut in the top flight in his debut season, at the age of 50, participating in the last of his 15 grand prizes disputed in Monaco in 1955 (he finished sixth). On his home roads he also conquered the only podium in Formula 1, right at his debut in 1950, while in 1958 he tried with no luck to qualify for what would be his last Grand Prix. Nevertheless Chiron still holds the record for the oldest participant in a world championship (55 years, 9 months and 19 days in Monaco 1955). In Monte Carlo, however, Louis won in 1931 when Formula 1 did not yet exist, but the race was already being disputed, and he also triumphed in 1954 in an edition of the historic rally.

Returning to the circuit, after the double chicane the pilots are preparing to cover the last short stretch, first meeting a bend to the right of 150 ° degrees, the Rascasse, literally ‘the Scorfano’, a modification of the famous U-curve called ‘del Gasometro’ which takes its name from a restaurant built at that point in 1973 and which caused the modification of the hairpin bend. Second there is a very rapid left-right Antony Noghes which leads to the main straight. Noghes was a tobacco trader, who had the merit of organizing the first historic editions of the Monte Carlo Rally and the Monaco Grand Prix.