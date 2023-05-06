Cassidy surprisingly reconfirms
L’Monaco E-Prix delivered surprising results both at the end of qualifying and after the checkered flag, with both sessions held over a single day on Saturday. While Sacha Fenestraz brought Nissan back to pole position for the second time in this world championship, Nick Cassidy he conquered the second consecutive victory after the success obtained in the last E-Prix in Berlin, climbing on the top step of the podium completing a real feat.
Repeated overtaking
Started from tenth position on the starting grid, the New Zealander of the Envision was the protagonist of great overtaking during the first laps, even recovering three positions when braking into the Loews hairpin, a point in which other maneuvers also took place in a race full of you overtake. Once he reached the noble area of the standings, the Envision driver also completed an excellent strategy for activating the attack modeto the point of leaping to the lead in the standings ahead of the Jaguar of Mitch Evans and at Andretti’s Jake Dennis. During the final laps, Evans tried several times to leap in front of everyone overtaking his compatriot, with the goal that however vanished also due to the two Safety Cars took to the track following the accidents of Maximilian Günther and Nico Müller.
Monte Carlo E-Prix 2023, order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision
|50:23,842
|2
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS
|3
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|4
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan e.dams
|5
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|6
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333
|7
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|8
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision
|9
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|10
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS
|11
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|12
|Edward Mortara
|Maserati MSG
|13
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Mahindra
|14
|Robin Frijns
|ABT Cupra
|15
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333
|16
|Anthony Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|17
|René Rast
|Neom McLaren
|18
|Norman Born
|Nissan e.dams
|19
|Nico Müller
|ABT Cupra
|Retired
|20
|Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati MSG
|Retired
|21
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra
|Retired
|22
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|Retired
The new ranking
With this double episode, Cassidy was thus able to maintain his leadership right up to the checkered flag, with a result that has become invaluable for the development of the championship standings. Six stages from the conclusion of the world championship, the Envision rider is in fact the new leader of the classification, surpassing Pascal Wehrlein (only 11th at the finish line) and distancing the latter by 21 points. The German from Porsche will try to fill the gap in just under a month Jakartawhere the next two rounds of the championship will be held between 3 and 4 June.
