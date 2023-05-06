Cassidy surprisingly reconfirms

L’Monaco E-Prix delivered surprising results both at the end of qualifying and after the checkered flag, with both sessions held over a single day on Saturday. While Sacha Fenestraz brought Nissan back to pole position for the second time in this world championship, Nick Cassidy he conquered the second consecutive victory after the success obtained in the last E-Prix in Berlin, climbing on the top step of the podium completing a real feat.

Repeated overtaking

Started from tenth position on the starting grid, the New Zealander of the Envision was the protagonist of great overtaking during the first laps, even recovering three positions when braking into the Loews hairpin, a point in which other maneuvers also took place in a race full of you overtake. Once he reached the noble area of ​​the standings, the Envision driver also completed an excellent strategy for activating the attack modeto the point of leaping to the lead in the standings ahead of the Jaguar of Mitch Evans and at Andretti’s Jake Dennis. During the final laps, Evans tried several times to leap in front of everyone overtaking his compatriot, with the goal that however vanished also due to the two Safety Cars took to the track following the accidents of Maximilian Günther and Nico Müller.

Monte Carlo E-Prix 2023, order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME 1 Nick Cassidy Envision 50:23,842 2 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 3 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 4 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 5 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 6 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 7 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 8 Sebastien Buemi Envision 9 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 10 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 11 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 12 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG 13 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra 14 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra 15 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 16 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 17 René Rast Neom McLaren 18 Norman Born Nissan e.dams 19 Nico Müller ABT Cupra Retired 20 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG Retired 21 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Retired 22 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti Retired

The new ranking

With this double episode, Cassidy was thus able to maintain his leadership right up to the checkered flag, with a result that has become invaluable for the development of the championship standings. Six stages from the conclusion of the world championship, the Envision rider is in fact the new leader of the classification, surpassing Pascal Wehrlein (only 11th at the finish line) and distancing the latter by 21 points. The German from Porsche will try to fill the gap in just under a month Jakartawhere the next two rounds of the championship will be held between 3 and 4 June.