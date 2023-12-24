Monte Carlo Circus Festival: 24 December 2023 on Rai 3. Previews, acrobats, numbers, guests, presenter

Today, 24 December 2023, Christmas Eve, Rai 3 offers the prime time show of the Monte Carlo Circus Festival, now in its 45th edition. A show loved by adults and children, with lots of acrobatics and games, for a magical evening. In fact, for some years now Rai 3 has been offering the circus show on both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Let's see the previews together.

Previews and guests

This evening, to await Holy Christmas, images of the most fascinating events of the most famous and loved circus ring by Italians will be shown in its 45th edition. Jugglers, trapeze artists, fantasists, contortionists, acrobats and contemporary performers perform in a magical atmosphere that involves adults and children with bated breath. Plays of light, music and entertainment accompany the circus show which has always attracted passionate viewers in front of the screen. The presenter is Melissa Greta Marchetti.

Streaming and TV