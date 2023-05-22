Alonso, Monte-Carlo an unrepeatable opportunity

2023 is a year that will most likely go down in history for total domination by Red Bull. The way it started, the Milton Keynes team can win the vast majority of grands prix: perhaps not all, as George Russell predicted, and even if the pace will slow down at the end of the year, it has a technical advantage such as to be able to close the game for first place in the World Cup well in advance. For the others (Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin) the opportunities to shine are few. One, however, arrives this Sunday. It’s the circuit where you need to go fast on Saturday, the day in which the Red Bulls have seemed relatively less quick so far. It’s the Grand Prix of Montecarlothe first big break for Max Verstappen’s rivals.

If Mercedes is still one step behind, also because it will have to evaluate the behavior of the W14 2.0 which should have made its debut at Imola, Ferrari and Aston Martin can really dream. For Fernando Alonso, then, it is perhaps the most tempting chance to achieve his 33rd success in Formula 1.

Alonso’s tweet

The Spaniard wrote a message on Twitter that was as short as it was incisive: “28/05“. Exactly, the date of the Grand Prix.

05/28 . 🕒 — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) May 22, 2023

The Mission 33

Winning in Monte-Carlo would be the full circle for the two-time world champion. In fact, the last success dates back to ten years ago: it was May 12, 2013 and it was raced at Montmeló. For Alonso, who finished on the podium four times on five occasions in 2023, the narrow streets of the Principality are an unrepeatable opportunity to demonstrate the qualities of the AMR23, a car whose certainties are the high aerodynamic load and the great stability of the rear axle. Alonso himself had “promised” to Verstappen in the cool down room of Miami that in Monte-Carlo the GP would have gone very differently from that of Florida. AND Nando he is a man of his word.