Alonso still on the podium

After the pole position narrowly missed in yesterday’s qualifying, and subtracted only for the masterful performance of Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso concluded at 2nd place The Monaco Grand Prix, confirming at the same time as one of the most constant riders of this start of the season. Thanks to this performance, in fact, the two-time world champion obtained the fifth podium out of six racesalso conquering the best personal performance after the four GPs closed in third position.

The chaos of the rain

Even in the race, the two-time world champion was unable to counter Verstappen’s domination, despite the sudden arrival of the rain. An unforeseen event that complicated the plans of all the riders, including that of the Spaniard, who initially returned to fit dry tires and was subsequently forced to make a second stop for the intermediate tyres. A choice that, at first, seemed to have sent number 14 into a rage. However, he explained how the middle school strategy had actually been taken together with the team.

The reason for the double stop

A race which, on the eve, had seen Alonso as the potential winner of the event, summed up thus by the Asturian, especially in the most agitated moments, to the microphones of Sky Sports F1: “With the arrival of the rain the hard ones were struggling because they didn’t have much grip and they were risky – has explained – so you had to choose between another set of dry or the intermediates. Turns 5-6-7 were wet, while the rest of the track was dry we chose to put on slicksbut in that minute and a half it started to rain heavily, and consequently we moved on to intermediate. It was a decision made in mutual agreement with the team, also because we had a big advantage over the cars behind e we played it safe. I really don’t know if it was possible to do an extra lap with the slicks, but it’s not easy to judge, also because an accident or a collision with the barriers can always happen”.

Alonso higher and higher, waiting for Spain

Furthermore, with this result, Alonso takes advantage of the misstep of Sergio Perez to reduce the disadvantage in the general standings from the latter, with the Mexican still 2nd in the standings but twelve points behind the former Ferrari driver. Furthermore, the Aston Martin driver will have the great opportunity to do well in front of his home crowd next weekend, from 2 to 4 Junewhen Formula 1 will immediately take to the track in Montmelò for the Spanish Grand Prix.