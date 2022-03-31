For Formula 1 fans, a World Championship without the Grand Prix of Montecarlo it would be an absolute novelty. News that some would even welcome, since – as we know – overtaking is an impossible operation on the Monegasque citizen (if not in the pits), and the only hope of seeing an eventful race is rain. With a dry race, whoever is in front of the first corner has a good 90% chance of taking home the final victory. Not the best, for a Circus whose password is called ‘show’, and which in the name of the latter has revolutionized the technical regulation.

According to the well-known journalist Joe Saward, that of a Formula 1 without Monte-Carlo is not a hypothesis to be discarded. To date, in fact, there is no contract for 2023, and while the other circuits (the latest official came tonight with Las Vegas) are competing to enter the calendar, Monaco seems to take it very – too – calmly: “Now Europe has a few too many races on the Formula 1 calendar. Of course, F1 has grown in the Old Continent, but this does not mean that it should only race in Europe. Countries where F1 has raced multiple times, such as South Africa, are off the calendar right now. Over time, Europe will lose even more races, surely. Europeans, understood as the people of the continent and therefore also the British, are Euro-centric: they believe that Formula 1 belongs to them and not to the world, which is a lot of nonsense, because F1 has grown: it was a European sport. , but it is now global. He wants to be big in China, and he really should be aiming for two races in China. If we put it on the level of the population, there are relatively few Europeans. Incidentally, Monaco can leave the calendar, because there is no contract for the future“, These are the words of Saward a Missed Apex Podcast. “2022 could be the last Monaco Grand Prix. The point is, they are having a hard time negotiating the new deal. The last was done 11 years ago by Bernie Ecclestone and Michel Boeri (president of the Automobile Club de Monaco, ed), who are now 91 and 83 years old, respectively. They think that Monaco will always be part of the calendar, and Boeri is not willing to give up on his demands, while Formula 1 does not like aspects of the circuit, such as the very shabby billboards, the not very good hospitality and also the fact that you pay little for the calendar because you think you are more important than the other races. This is probably not the case anymore, because there are races that may not be as big as Monte-Carlo in the European way of thinking, but which are the most important for other cultures. In Asia, the most important race is Singapore. Formula 1 and Monte-Carlo have to re-discuss, but all the other promoters are negotiating quickly, while there is nothing new as regards Monte-Carlo. Certainly Monaco and F1 can count on each other, because without F1 Monaco is not such a fascinating place, and the same can be said of the F1 calendar without Monaco. They have to find a compromise: I don’t know if they will succeed, and they certainly have to change the track“.





