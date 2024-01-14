by VALERIO BARRETTA

Monte Carlo 1993: Senna beats Hill (father and son)

Right before Ayrton Seine and Damon Hill became two teammates, tragically for very few grand prix, the two experienced the 1993 World Championship as protagonists and opponents. In that year, Magic he could do nothing against the supremacy of Williams and the returning Alain Prost, but he asserted himself in his fort, Monte Carlo where he was almost unbeatable.

Senna confirmed his predilection for the streets of the Principality also in 1993, when – favored by the technical problems suffered by Prost and Michael Schumacher – he tore up the competition by beating Hill by 52 seconds, over a minute by Jean Alesi and lapping all the others.

The 1993 victory was Senna's sixth in Monte Carlo: with that success the Brazilian broke away Graham Hill, father of Damon, whose five first places in the Principality seemed unsurpassed. After Senna, in fact, only Michael Schumacher managed to match the Briton, stopping at five victories: that of Magic it is still an absolute record on this track, and over 30 years later the 1996 world champion revealed an anecdote about that May 23, 1993.

Hill's words

“I told him that if my father had been there he would have been perfectly happy to congratulate him on breaking his record, because it had stood for so long“. To be exact, 24 years old. Even today Hill Sr. he is the only driver in the history of Formula 1 to have won the Triple Crown, the purely statistical recognition for those who win the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Indianapolis 500 and the Monte Carlo GP (or the F1 World Championship).