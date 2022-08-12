If you still haven’t joined the wave of smartwatches just for the lack of a model that looks more like a real watch than a wrist heart monitor, Montblanc has just solved your problem. “The Montblanc Summit 3 smartwatch takes luxury smart watchmaking to new heights, combining premium materials with all the functionality our customers need while navigating their day more seamlessly and effectively,” said the Maison’s CEO, Nicolas Baretzki.

Powered by the latest version of Wear OS by Google, it brings apps that meet your connection needs without giving up the look and feel of a traditional model. On sale in stores and on the Montblanc website for R$ 10,100.00.

(Note published in issue 1286 of Dinheiro Magazine)