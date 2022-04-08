Presented at Watches and Wonders in Geneva and inspired by the Mer de Glace (sea of ​​ice) of the Swiss Alps, the 1858 Iced Sea is the first Montblanc watch created for sport diving. But this is not the only novelty of the model.

The Maison’s designers have developed a dial that creates an illusion: that of looking into the depths of a glacier. This was possible thanks to the use of an almost forgotten ancestral technique, called ‘gratte boisé’ (something like ‘shaved woody’). The dial is available in three colors: blue, green and black.

In addition to the look, the 1858 is a certified diving timing instrument, in compliance with the ISO 6425 standard. all dial colors available).

