An exclusive object in a limited edition inspired by an equally exclusive car, the latest addition to the Cavallino Icon programme. Is called Montblanc Ferrari Stilema SP3 the latest fruit of the collaboration between the car manufacturer from Maranello and the luxury brand, a limited edition pen inspired by the supercar of the Modena brand. Starting from the number of pieces, 599 like the planned and all already sold specimens of the SP3. This very exclusive pen has a price of 30,800 euros, a cost to be clear that exceeds that of a long line of small cars and even higher-end cars. An Abarth 695 for example has a price list of 30,100 euros.

Montblanc Ferrari Stilema SP3 is the second act of the collaboration between the Maranello house and the luxury brand, with the creation of this pen which was supervised by the Cavallino Style Center led by Flavio Manzoni. The exclusivity of this object is underlined by the presence of a series of very precious details: the 18-karat white gold nib, with deep grooves, adorned with the original SP3 engraving, the cap representing the iconic Prancing Horse with elements in light titanium . The overall design recalls the shapes of the Daytona SP3 with an anthracite gray color. “We have defined a new collection of writing instruments that perfectly merge the identities of Ferrari and Montblanc, – explained the CEO of Montblanc Nicolas Baretzki – pushing the boundaries of design and innovation respectively within our industries”.