Er guides every step through this tough winter race. He punishes rapid advances whenever you have the impression that you can pull the heavy sled with food, clothing, tent and sleeping bag a little faster. It gives hope along the way when you finally come across tracks from other athletes in poor visibility. But without warning, he takes it as soon as you’re about to sink almost waist-deep. A treacherous companion that plays tricks on tired eyes in the light of the full moon. The ancient people who live here in the Arctic Circle know it by many names. They call him Muohta, Habllek or Ridne. But for them it means much more than snow.

And for some athletes gathered in the heart of Swedish Lapland, it’s the fabric that seems to tie everything together at one of Europe’s toughest extreme races, the Montane Lapland Arctic Ultra (MLAU).