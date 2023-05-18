How did you feel about the content of this article?

App will be completely banned in Montana starting January 1st; Failure to comply with the rule will generate a daily fine of US$ 10,000 for app stores and TikTok itself for each user who is “offered the ability” to access the social network | Photo: EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Montana on Wednesday became the first US state to completely ban the Chinese app TikTok. Republican Governor Greg Gianforte signed a bill that will prohibit the company from operating within the state and app stores from making the social network app available to users in Montana starting January 1st.

“That the Chinese Communist Party uses TikTok to spy on Americans, violate their privacy and collect their personal, private and confidential information is well documented,” Gianforte alleged in a press release.

The new law provides for a fine of US$ 10,000 per day for app stores or for TikTok itself for each user who is “offered the ability” to access the social network or download the app from the beginning of 2024. would apply to users, according to the American press.

TikTok’s US spokeswoman, Brooke Oberwetter, called Montana’s law “illegal” in a statement and suggested the company should go to court to try to overturn it.

In recent months, the US government and states have closed the siege to TikTok by banning access to the platform on government devices. President Joe Biden threatens to ban the app nationwide unless its parent company sells its shares.

His predecessor, Donald Trump (2017-2021), proposed a complete ban on TikTok in the United States, but court decisions prevented the measure.