Due to data security concerns, app downloads will be banned from January 1, 2024

The governor of Montana (USA), Greg Gianforte, signed into law on Wednesday (May 17, 2023) a law that prohibits the use of TikTok in the state. About 1 month ago, the text was approved by Congress. Here’s the full (475 KB).

Thus, as of January 1, 2024, app stores such as the App Store (Apple) and the Play Store (Google) will no longer be able to make TikTok available for download in the State.

In case of non-compliance, the fine can reach US$ 10,000 (about R$ 50,000 at current exchange rates). Both the social network and app stores may be penalized.

TikTok reached the mark of 150 million US users in March. The social network did not say, however, how many are from Montana. the state has about 1.1 million inhabitants.

At the twitterGianforte said that the veto to TikTok is “to protect the personal and private data of Montana residents of the Chinese Communist Party”.

“One of government’s primary responsibilities is to keep its citizens – and their personal, private and confidential information and data – safe and secure.”, wrote the republican in a announcement.

“Foreign adversaries’ collection and use of Montana citizens’ personal information and social media application data violates an individual’s constitutionally guaranteed right to privacy”, he completed.

The law also stipulates that, starting June 1, 2023, government devices will not be able to have applications that collect and provide data to foreign adversaries. As examples, in addition to TikTok, he cited the Chinese platforms WeChat and CapCut, and the Russian Telegram.

WHAT TIKTOK SAYS

ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, denies the allegations. In a statement, he said that the new law “infringes on the First Amendment rights of the people of Montana”. The First Amendment guarantees freedom of religion, speech or the press. He also promiseddefend the rights” of its users.

Several countries have already implemented some kind of restriction on the social network. Most of the action against the Chinese app was taken out of concerns over data security.

In the US, for example, use of the app by government officials on government agency devices is prohibited. Along the same lines as Montana, other states indicate that they should ban the platform.

Since 2022, TikTok has undergone a rigorous security review in order to remain in compliance with the regulation of the North American country.

One solution proposed by the government is for ByteDance to separate from the social network. In March, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew stated that the platform’s plan is to move US user data to the US. According to him, the information would be supervised by an American company.