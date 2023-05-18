Greg Gianforte signs the law that prohibits the use of TikTok in the State of Montana (USA), on May 17, 2023. Garrett Turner (AP)

Montana has escalated this Wednesday the battle of the United States against TikTok. The governor of the state, the Republican Greg Gianforte, has signed this morning the first law that prohibits the use of the popular social network in a US territory. The local Congress, controlled by the conservative party, approved a rule that punishes downloads of the video application, considered by Washington a security risk that can put the private information of millions of its citizens in the hands of the Chinese government. The regulation will enter into force on January 1, 2024 and from then on it will fine technology companies that offer the platform owned by ByteDance in their application stores up to $10,000 per day. The Asian company has promised to go to court to try to overthrow the rule and defend users.

Montana, with a population of 1.1 million, has taken an important step in the fight to keep TikTok at bay. The decision intends to show the way to half of the US states, who have similar initiatives underway that limit or regulate the social network, with 150 million users in the country. “Montana has taken decisive action today that protects the private and sensitive information that is harvested by the Communist Party of China,” Gianforte said in a statement. The governor has also doubled down on other digital tools linked to Beijing and Moscow. From June 1, the use of WeChat and Telegram, a Russian messaging platform, will be prohibited for employees of the local Administration.

The Montana government began the process in March. The local Senate then approved the initiative with 30 votes in favor and 20 against. This was followed by the lower house, where the proposal found no obstacles due to concerns that the algorithm of the addictive platform could sow misinformation or propaganda in favor of the Asian country. Austin Knudsen, the state’s attorney general, urged lawmakers in April to hurry up the legislation. “Montana has a chance to lead. I’m not inclined to ban private businesses, but this is an extraordinary situation. This is a business controlled by someone who poses an existential threat to the United States,” said the lawyer about the rule, which will not directly fine users.

Throughout the hearings that accompanied the legislative process, critics of the new law warned that anyone with a VPN, a virtual private network, will be able to bypass the regulations by encrypting traffic to download TikTok, created by Zhang Yiming. Experts from the TechNet organization stated that it is difficult to establish a fence between the states for Apple and Google, who manage the app stores with the most downloads. NetChoice, a lobby group that counts technology giants among its clients, has considered the measure to be a “clear violation of the Constitution”, since it limits freedom of expression.

Organizations defending human rights, such as the ACLU, described the Republican proposal as an “exercise of censorship” and a “violation” of freedom of expression, since the initiative leaves out other applications that also collect user information, such as Twitter. , Snap, Facebook and Instagram. “They have trampled on the freedom of expression of thousands of Montanans, who use the application to express themselves and manage their small businesses through it, and all because of anti-Chinese sentiment,” said the political director of the organization, Keegan Medrano.

A ByteDance spokeswoman has announced that they are working to “defend the rights of their users”. “We want to guarantee Montanans that they will be able to continue using TikTok to express themselves, earn a living, or build community,” Brooke Oberwetter told the AP agency. The social network had spent several million dollars to try to derail the norm. He invested in outdoor billboards, advertising in local newspapers, and a website. They had also taken influencers and small businesses to the local Congress to explain how they could be affected by the ban on the platform.

The animosity to TikTok is not new. Donald Trump had already limited it in 2020 through an executive order that faced several legal controversies. The Republican wanted to force the platform to pass into US hands to continue operating in this territory. When Joe Biden arrived at the White House, his Administration paused the Trump measure. Months later, however, the Executive prohibited its employees from using the network on official devices. This came as tensions between Beijing and Washington increased and after it became known that TikTok spied on foreign journalists investigating it in China. In February and March, Democratic and Republican lawmakers have introduced bills in Congress that seek to ban TikTok at the federal level. Biden has given the go-ahead to one of those rules, which has not yet advanced far enough through committees to become law.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.