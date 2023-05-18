from the newsroomi

Montana officially became the first US state to ban TikTok on Wednesday after Governor Greg Gianforte signed a bill restricting downloads of the popular social media app.

The legislation, passed last month, makes it illegal for app stores to give users the option to download TikTok and illegal for the company to operate within the state.

The law will likely face challenges in court, arguing that it restricts free speech, but Gianforte praised its privacy protections.

“The Chinese Communist Party using TikTok to spy on Americans, violate their privacy and collect their personal, private and confidential information is well documented,” Gianforte said in a press release, calling the law “the most decisive action by any state ”.

TikTok spokeswoman Brooke Oberwetter called the bill “illegal” in a statement on Wednesday, saying the app is a platform that “empowers hundreds of thousands of people across the state.”

“We want to reassure Montanans that they can continue to use TikTok to express themselves, earn a living, and find community as we continue to work to defend the rights of our users in Montana and beyond,” said Oberwetter.

