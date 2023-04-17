Montalbano’s arancini streaming and live on TV: where to see the episode in rerun, 17 April

Tonight on Rai 1, Inspector Montalbano returns, a beloved TV series starring Luca Zingaretti. In fact, at 21.30 on this Monday 17 April 2023, fans of the Vigata policeman can watch the episode Gli arancini di Montalbano, which is repeated in prime time on the Viale Mazzini network. Broadcast for the first time on 4 November 2002 and part of the fourth season of the popular TV series, tonight’s episode is based on the homonymous novel by Andrea Camilleri and sees in the cast Francesco Foti, Fabio Costanzo, Gigio Morra and Ciccino Sineri. It will be possible to follow it in 4k quality. In this episode we see Salvo Montalbano grappling with the murder case of a married couple, Mr. and Mrs. Pagnozzi, who fell into a ravine. Even if initially it is believed to be an accident, Montalbano’s investigations will ascertain – as always – the truth. But where to see the episode? Here below all the information to follow the episode Montalbano’s arancini live on TV or in streaming.

The plot and the cast of Montalbano’s arancini

On TV

It is possible to watch the new episode of Il Commissario Montalbano in the clear, for free, in prime time on Rai 1. Just tune in to digital terrestrial channel 1, while those in possession of a Sky decoder can also follow the episode by pressing 101 of your remote control.

Where to watch the episode in streaming

If you are not at home when Gli arancini di Montalbano airs or you don’t have a television, do not despair: you can still follow the episode in streaming. In fact, the fiction is also available on the RaiPlay platform. To access, just log on to the website RaiPlay or on the homonymous app, available for both Android and iOS. Also on RaiPlay it will be possible, from the day after broadcasting, to review the entire episode on demand at any time.

How to see Rai 4K

To see Montalbano on Rai 4K you will have to connect to channel 210 of Tivùsat or to the 101 key of your TV on digital terrestrial. You will need to have a television that supports very high definition and that connects to the internet with broadband. Rai 4K, in fact, uses a hybrid signal that takes advantage of the HbbTV 2.0.1 mode – the technology created with the aim of combining the traditional digital terrestrial, satellite or cable transmission with some smart services thanks to the connection to the network – to ensure viewing high definition.

A good internet connection will also be needed since it is a hybrid that encodes the signal and passes it on digital terrestrial. Rai 4K will also be visible on the Rai app available on smart TVs, or by clicking on the button shown on the screen when viewing Rai digital terrestrial channels, automatically activating the connection with the app. Obviously the TV must have a 4K resolution.