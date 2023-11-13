The Elliott case in Mercedes

At the end of October Mercedes had released a statement in which the end of the relationship between the team and Mike Elliott, Technical Manager of the Brackley manufacturer for whom he had worked for 11 years, was made official. His sudden departure had raised suspicions related to the aerodynamic design ‘zero sidepods’ of the W13, adopted last year and definitively abandoned during this season after unsuccessful results.

The cause of the farewell

In this regard, however, Mercedes had been very clear that Elliott had I personally decided to leave the team to dedicate myself to other objectives not yet known. Consequently, they had been discard all hypotheses that the departure of the British engineer was linked to one lack of trust of the team towards him, as clearly indicated by the Team Principal Toto Wolff: “We put a lot of plasters on the car to be more competitive, as we see now, but this has no correlation.” The former French F1 driver supported Elliott’s voluntary farewell Franck Montagnywho indicated a very interesting opinion on the matter.

An agreement with Alpine to reach Schumacher?

Speaking to Canal Plusthe transalpine made a connection between Elliott’s departure and Wolff’s plans for Mercedes’ third driver Mick Schumacherwho is still looking for a seat for 2024. An opportunity for F1 being highly unlikely, the son of the seven-time world champion could make his debut next season in WEC, as ‘confirmed’ by the recent tests carried out in Jerez with the new Hypercar. Consequently, for Montagny, the German’s possible move to the WEC could be the reason for Elliott’s arrival in the same French team, a sign of a possible agreement reached between Mercedes and Alpine: “We know Wolff really wants to put Schumacher in a car and we know Schumacher could race for Alpine in the WEC – he has declared – And I have the feeling that there will be an agreement between the two teams. I would bet on that Elliott could join Alpine, bringing Schumacher with him. At present, however, Elliott’s future is still unclear, and he has simply indicated that he wants it “take stock of the situation and then find my next challenge”, as well as that of his son Michael. Alpine Signatech Team Principal, Philippe Sinault, was in fact the first to say he knew nothing about the German’s future.