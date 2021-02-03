Overseas the 1st with AFP

The government reaffirmed its opposition to the Montagne d’Or mining project in Guyana by filing an appeal against the administrative court which had ordered it to extend the mining concessions, three ministers announced Wednesday in a statement.

“The Government has decided to appeal against the decision of the Cayenne Administrative Court of December 24, 2020, which ordered the State to extend the concessions of Compagnie Montagne d’Or in Guyana within six months and to fix them. the duration”, can we read in the text signed by the ministers of the ecological transition Barbara Pompili, Overseas Sébastien Lecornu and the Minister for Industry Agnès Pannier-Runacher.

“Question of consistency”

According to Barbara Pompili, Minister for the Ecological Transition, “ The Montagne d’Or project is clearly incompatible with our environmental ambitions and we maintain our opposition to the project: it is a question of consistency. “For his part, the Minister of Overseas Territories believes that”a project of the magnitude of the Montagne d’Or has no place in Guyana. It does not meet our environmental requirements, nor the economic and social expectations of Guyanese women and men. However, I believe in the development of a responsible and sustainable gold industry. For this, we must work collectively with local companies for an increase in technical skills and progress on the environmental level.“.