In Andalusia, especially in Seville, there is no aperitif or lunch without its good montadito de pringá: bread and leftover stew mixed together, what can go wrong? The meat is rescued from the pot -among which the bacon or bacon cannot be missing to amalgamate everything-, although one of the peculiarities is that the goo of each house will change depending on what is added to the pot and the tastes of each one. My mother-in-law mixes bacon with chicken, beef, and pork; You can also admit, if you are daring, chorizo ​​and blood sausage but I personally prefer it only with the bacon and bacon.

Hence, then, the montadito de pringá was born, which although it varies there is something that is usually always present: the muffin bread, very characteristic of the area. If you think that the sandwich is going to taste little and you want to go for the whole plate you can do like my boy, who does not even leave the goo for the next day, but to eat the stew, crumble the meats, mix them well with the fattiest parts and it is wetting -or smearing- with the bread. He basically eats it without a fork or spoon, with just a piece of bread in each hand.

The key to this non-recipe is, of course, that the raw materials are of the best possible quality and the cooking is very delicate so that no meat is very soggy or dry. You could get a pringá from any type of stew, but perhaps it is from the Madrid stew and the Andalusian stew that we get the most chicha. If you are creative, you can add some spice to the mix, although it is not something that is made anywhere, but cumin or black pepper works great. If you notice it very fatty or forceful, a pickle inside the montadito will be pearl. I am not going to give you grams in the recipe because this is to the taste of each one, but I do guide you through what can never be missing in my pringá (or better, in that of my mother-in-law).

Difficulty

The one about some of the stew.

Ingredients

1 piece of cooked pork

¼ chicken cooked

1 piece of brisket or cooked veal black pudding

1 piece of streaky bacon (better Iberian) cooked

1 piece of cooked bacon

1 bone of cooked ham

2-3 tablespoons of stew broth

Salt (if necessary)

Muffin bread (or any crumb and soft crust)

Preparation

With the cooked meats not very cold, still warm or hot, shred the pork, veal and ham with the help of a fork or chopping a little with a knife, until you get a mixture of frayed meats. Crush the bacon and bacon well and mix them with the shredded meats. Add a little broth until you get the desired texture, so that it is not too mazacote but that it keeps the consistency. Taste and rectify the salt if necessary, it is time to also add the spices (if you want). Cut the bread in half and toast. Add the goo inside the bread, spread it well and, to heat everything up, give the whole thing a final blow in a toaster. Serve at the moment.

If you make this recipe, share the result on your social networks with the hashtag #ComidistaRecipes. And if it goes wrong, complain to the Chef’s Ombudsman by sending an email to [email protected]