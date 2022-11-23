Traces of asbestos have been found inside the Mont Blanc tunnel. This and the need to restore the road surface of the tunnel have prompted the companies that manage the infrastructure to announce an intermittent closure for the next 18 years to allow disposal and restyling operations. It will be a period of 3 months a year which will significantly affect freight and vehicular traffic on one of the European nerve centers, between the most important incoming and outgoing communication routes for Italy. The commercial and touristic impact it will certainly be important for the whole peninsula but the works proved to be necessary, as explained by the Italian and French companies that manage the tunnel.

The presence of asbestos in the vault of such an important infrastructure could be difficult to understand yet the tunnel that crosses Mont Blanc was completed in 1965, a period in which Italy was one of the main producers of this material which was widely used for its resistance properties but also for its ability to be sound absorbent, fireproof and resistant to traction. The implications for men were not yet known, with the long-term implications they have revealed asbestos as a carcinogen. However, it is essential to clarify that the traces found inside the tunnel vault do not represent a risk to health but the need for modernization also includes the replacement of these materials with more modern and environmentally sustainable elements.

The news of the closures of the Mont Blanc tunnel immediately alarmed the associations and authorities that deal with logistics, with the impact that could be devastating not only for transport by road but also by rail and by sea. From Genoa, Carlo Bonomi, president of Confindustria Nazionale, also spoke on the subject, expressing the need to run for cover, perhaps by starting work on the parallel tunnel which would make it possible to make up for the main one in this phase and in the future to offer an alternative for the viability of the area: “There are scheduled shutdowns of three months a year for the next 18 years. If the plan is confirmed, it will be a very hard blow for the entire North West. At this point, I think it is necessary to put the second tube of the tunnel in the works immediately. But France opposes it and so we have some doubts about the future. We must not be distracted by logistics, we need concentration”.