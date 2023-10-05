About twenty people, equipped with advanced tools, climbed, for the first time with a drone, Mount Mont Blanc in mid-September to conduct accurate surveys for several days, which they used to do every two years starting in 2001.

This step aims to develop models of the ice cover and collect scientific data on the impact of climate change on the Alpine mountain range, as indicated by the participants in this initiative launched by the Chamber of Expert Surveyors in Haute-Savoie, which today includes a large number of partners.

Chamber President Jean de Garais said during a press conference in Chamonix: “It was announced that the height of Montblanc this year reached 4,805.59 metres,” adding: “A decrease of 2.22 meters was recorded compared to the figure for the year 2021.”

The experts concluded, “It is now up to climate scientists, glaciologists and other specialists to review all the data collected and develop hypotheses to explain this phenomenon,” stressing that their role is limited to “collecting data for future generations.”

“Have we seen such a large discrepancy before? The answer is yes,” De Garais said, explaining that the difference “reflects fluctuations in rainfall during the summer.”

He continued: “This mountain may become much higher in two years” when we measure its height again.