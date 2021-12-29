Alps, summer arrives on Mont Blanc: from New Year to January 3, record heat and mild temperatures

Hot record, temperatures between 14 and 15 degrees at 1,500 meters above sea level, it will only touch the freezing point above 3,500 meters e no frosts at night, with the associated risk of dangerous avalanches: in the Alps, in particular on Mont Blanc, summer is coming. A totally tropical climate it will hit the Alpine resorts from New Year’s Eve until 3 January. The alarm was raised by Méteo Chamonix, the meteorological information service on the French side of Mont Blanc, reported by Messenger.

“I confirm the bulletins. A tropical anticyclone which was formed on Morocco, and which has already arrived in Spain, will reach the Alps in the next few hours. Perhaps the heat will be even stronger than expected “, he explains to the Roman newspaper. Luca Mercalli, a meteorologist from Turin and a well-known face on television. In fact anomalous heat waves have always existed even in these alpine areas.

For example, in 2015 from the Dolomites to the Valle d’Aosta it was not possible to “shoot” artificial snow on the ski slopes due to the too high temperatures. All true. But “this is a different phenomenon”, underlines Mercalli. “Such high temperatures, in the Alps, are a sign of climate change, concludes the well-known Turin meteorologist.

All this for the snow industry Valle d’Aosta and the rest of the Alps could be a serious blow. In fact, the growing fears about the Omicron variant and the boom in cancellations linked to the increase in cases of positivity to Covid-19, now even the high temperatures, which could reach peaks well beyond the seasonal averages, feed concerns: unstable ice masses could risk falling downstream, endangering professionals and tourists.