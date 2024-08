At least one person has died and four others have been injured after a serac collapsed on the French side of Mont Blanc. The collapse occurred around 3:00 a.m. last night, according to French media, which, citing the Haute-Savoie prefecture, specified that “a total of 15 climbers were involved.”

Those who needed medical care were transferred to hospitals in Sallanches and Annecy. Ten other people were unharmed.