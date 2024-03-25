The husband of the ex-director of New Holland was detained in St. Petersburg for posts about the terrorist attack

St. Petersburg decorator Nikolai Konashenko was detained at Pulkovo airport after posting on social networks about the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. This was reported by the Fontanka publication, citing its own sources.

Konashenok is the husband of the general director of the New Holland project, Roxana Shatunovskaya. On March 25, she resigned from this position, noting that her husband made unethical statements.

The man was taken out of the airport building by two police officers; the reason for the arrest was not specified. He was going to fly from St. Petersburg airport to Yerevan.

The police confirmed the detention of a St. Petersburg resident at Pulkovo airport. IN Telegram– the channel of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region does not specify the last name, it is indicated that the citizen was detained while trying to leave Russia.

While monitoring the Internet, St. Petersburg police identified posts on the social network containing statements with signs of extremism. Police officers identified the author of these posts. This evening at Pulkovo airport, employees of Center "E" detained the man in question. Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region

It is clarified that the suspect was taken to the police department for procedural actions.

Konashenok discussed the terrorist attack on social networks

Nikolai Konashenko’s statements caused a resonance on social networks. After his arrest, he recounted their contents. These entries have now been deleted.

Yesterday I posted two posts on the social network… I was thinking about why the accident happened at the concert of the Picnic group, and not some other musical group Nikolay Konashenok decorator, husband of the former director of New Holland

Fontanka wrote that Konashenok “spoke about the terrorist attack in such a way that I simply don’t want to quote him,” in addition, he called Picnic a monstrous group. Patriotic Telegram channels reacted to his publications.

Petersburg police distributed a video of Konashenko’s apology

The St. Petersburg police distributed a video with an apology from the detained Nikolai Konashenok, their published “Fontanka”.

The man recounted the contents of his posts, after which he apologized for his unethical words, which were perceived as a justification for terrorism.

My words were perceived by a wide audience as supporting terrorism. I offer my deepest apologies to everyone. I do not support terrorism, a heinous crime has been committed Nikolay Konashenok decorator, husband of the former director of New Holland

The publication clarified that the detainee’s statements will be checked for extremism. It is noted that the St. Petersburg resident was detained by employees of the “E” center, and the issue of initiating a criminal case is being decided.

The director of “New Holland” resigned after her husband’s posts

Director of New Holland Roxana Shatunovskaya, who held this post for 13 years, resigned after her husband’s position, the company announced this on March 25.

As of today, Roxana Shatunovskaya is leaving the position of General Director of ANO New Holland. We are deeply shocked by the cruel tragedy. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims, we wish the victims a speedy recovery See also Oleg Mitvol was transferred from the prison hospital to the pre-trial detention center in Krasnoyarsk “New Holland”

The company's press service noted that the detained Nikolai Konashenok had nothing to do with the activities of the project and was not its employee.

Shatunovskaya explained that after her husband’s publications, she came to the decision to terminate the contract together with the management of New Holland.

A member of my family allowed himself monstrous statements incompatible with humanity. Personally, I do not support and condemn what my husband said, with all my heart I sympathize with the victims of the terrorist attack, but I remain with my family Roxana Shatunovskaya ex-director of New Holland

The attack occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22, before the performance of the Picnic group. Several people entered the room and opened fire on the guards and visitors, after which they began to set the room on fire.

According to the latest data from the Investigative Committee, the number of victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has increased to 139 people.