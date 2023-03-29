Sinner destroys Rublev: Italian tennis player in the quarterfinals of the ATP 1000 in Miami

Jannik Sinner to conquer Miami. The Italian tennis player is impressing everyone in theAtp 1000 on american concrete. The last one to pay the price was the Russian Andrei Rublev, seeded number 6 in the tournament (and 7 in the ATP ranking), destroyed in two sets (6/2, 6/4) in the round of 16 without ever giving the feeling of being able to stay in the match with the South Tyrolean champion. He monstrous statistics: 29 winners against 2 free only for Sinner (21 against 8 Rublev’s balance).

The Bulgarian had previously surrendered Grigor Dimitrov – seeded number 27 and 21 in the world – with the same ease (6/3, 6/4 and to say that on the eve someone feared that his tennis might annoy Sinner) and the first round was almost a formality against the Bulgarian Laslo Djere (6/4, 6/2).

Sinner in the quarterfinals of the ATP 1000 in Miami. “I managed to be more aggressive than Rublev”

Miami, Sonego ko with Cerundolo

The journey of Lorenzo Sonego stops in the round of 16 of the ATP in Miami, defeated in comeback by the Argentine, n. 31 in the world, in 3 sets (3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in two hours). However, the Italian tennis player closes a great tournament, with the certainty of returning to the top 50 ATP from Monday







“In every match I try to do my best every time – the words of Jannik Sinner after the victory against Rublev in the round of 16 in Miami -. Andrey is never an easy opponent to face because he shoots hard and pushes on every shot but today my level of play was excellent: I served well, even compared to other games. This time I changed the ‘bomb against bomb’ tactic a bit: I tried to be more aggressive than him, I succeeded and I’m very satisfied”.

Sinner-Ruusuvuori in the quarterfinals of the ATP Miami. Semifinal dream with Carlos Alcaraz (Indian Wells rematch)

Jannik Sinner’s opponent in the quarterfinals of the ATP 1000 tournament in Miami? It will be Emil Ruusuvuori. The Finn beat the Dutch Botic Van De Zandschulp in three sets, with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 after 2 hours and 46 minutes. It goes without saying that the Italian tennis player is definitely the favorite against number 54 in the ATP ranking. The South Tyrolean is ahead 4-1 in the balance of the previous matches (only the first meeting between the two was lost, the only one at Challenger level, in 2020 in the first round in Bendigo), two of which were played in Miami: in the round of 16 of 2021 and in the second round of 2022 (in that case Ruusuvuori failed to exploit three match points). If Sinner wins the quarterfinals in Miami respecting predictions and expectations a very hot semifinal against world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz could await him, rematch of the Indian Wells semifinal won by the Iberian in two sets (7/6, 6/3). Watch out though: the Spaniard has a tricky match up front, against the American Taylor Fritz (number nine of the Miami draw).

Jannik Sinner (photo Lapresse)



Sinner number 5 of the ATP Race 2023. And virtual Top-10 ATP ranking

Jannik Sinner’s season so far has been excellent, the feeling is that the 21-year-old Italian tennis player is making that small qualitative leap he was missing to enter the Olympus of tennis: very solid from the point of view of the baseline game (his crossed backhand hurts his opponents a lot), super in the return to serve, improved in various aspects on which he has been working for some time with his coach Vagnozzi-Cahill (primarily service and net play), mentally strong. Then, it should be emphasized that so far he has won 19 of the 23 games played in 2023 (and 15 of the last 17). Results that are worth the momentary number 5 in the world in the ATP Race 2023i.e. the ranking that takes into account the results of the year with 1315 points (overtaking Cameron Norrie and Tommy Paul with reaching the quarterfinals in Miami), following Stefanos Tsitsipas (1570, the Greek has already been eliminated in the ATP 1000 of Florida and will not be able to score any more points in the tournament) and Carlos Alcaraz (1730), in a seasonal ranking that sees him in the lead Novak Djokovic (2430) e Daniil Medvedev (2120). Meanwhile, he started the Miami tournament as number 11 in the ATP ranking, but with these results he returned to the world top 10.

But be careful both in optics Atp Race and Atp Ranking also to the results of Taylor Fritz and Karen Khachanov which are close to Jannik Sinner (respectively at 1275 and 1035 in the season) and also in the running in the ATP 1000 tournament in Miami.

