













Monsters, the one shot from the creator of One Piece, will make the jump to anime







Eiichiro Oda’s one shot doesn’t have a release date yet, however, it was reported that it will last approximately 20 minutes.

The issue debuted in the Shonen Jump Autumn Special in 1994. The story is part of the Thriller Bark arc of One Piece. And the trailer that was released is truly memorable. From the sounds to the image quality. However, it does not reveal information about the story, although fans of the straw hat boat know what it is about.

Much is expected of the adaptation of monsters because its director, shunghoo parkworked at Studios MAPPA prior to opening his own company, and among his most notable works are God of High School and Yuri On Ice.

Source: E&H Studio

Monsters and One Piece

The oneshot follows the story of Ryuma, who we met (in his zombie form) in the Thriller Bark arc as a contender for Zoro. In that epic battle, Zoro won the famous Shusui sword, which in one of the last arcs of the series was returned to the country of Wano at the request of its people.

In Monsters, the swordsman Ryuma is saved from starvation by a woman named Flare, to whom he is indebted.

Ryuma learns that Flare survived a dragon attack., which had devastated the people of his town. Cyrano, a friend of the woman, also survived.

Somehow, due to Cyrano’s betrayal, the city they are in is attacked by that same dragon. Ryuma, seeking to settle his debt with Flare, kills him with a single cut from his sword.

Years later, Zoro would perform the same feat by killing the dragon guarding Punk Hazard.

