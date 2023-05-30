Elements of the State Police in Comitán de Domínguez, this May 29. Toño Aguilar (Dark Room)

The war between criminal groups that grips the population in a strip of the border between Chiapas and Guatemala intensifies. In recent days, hundreds of residents have left their homes in commons in the Frontera Comalapa municipality, north of Tapachula, due to clashes between the groups. The Fray Bartolomé de las Casas Human Rights Center has also denounced that criminals are forcing young people from the communities to join their ranks, under threat of death.

In videos taken by neighbors in different ejidos of the municipality, the effects of violence can be seen. In one, for example, dozens of people appear walking in a hurry, in apparent flight, before the push of criminal groups. In another, there are trucks equipped with handmade armor, commonly known as monsters, like those seen these years in Michoacán or Tamaulipas, used by criminals in their raids.

Armored cars go to the Comalapa Border. Photo: RR H.H. | Video: RR H.H.

The violence on the border is added to the conflicts that other areas of the state have been experiencing for years. In San Cristóbal de las Casas, in the Los Altos region, shootouts are becoming more common, for example. In April, the assassination of artisan leader Jerónimo Ruiz sparked a wave of clashes between armed groups, and burning houses and cars in the city, one of the tourist jewels in the south of the country.

The conflict on the border has lasted for more than two years. In local media, they point out that the groups in conflict are local franchises of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) and the Sinaloa Cartel. The battle has swept away local leaders, whose only crime has been trying to denounce the situation and force the authorities, especially the Army, to intervene. Those who have dared to raise their voices have found the punishment of the crime.

Violence has increased in recent days. Photo: darkroom | Video: RR H.H.

In September of last year, residents of Ejido Sinaloa, part of Frontera Comalapa, denounced the disappearance of Commissioner Rolando Rodríguez, the highest authority in the community. the digital medium Parallel Chiapas denounced that criminals took Rodríguez, after he went to an Army headquarters, in the neighboring town of Comitán, to denounce the constant confrontations between criminal groups. At that time, Ejido Sinaloa had been caught in the crossfire of the groups.

In April, criminals also took Roberto Gómez and his children. Like Rodríguez, Gómez was one of the authorities of Ejido Sinaloa. According to the local press, the attack occurred a few hundred meters from a military garrison operating in the area. During the last year and a half, similar cases have been registered in Ejido Sinaloa and other communities of Comalapa. Parallel Chiapas explains that only this area has registered 59 complaints of forced disappearance in this period.

Regarding the last few days, the Fray Bartolomé de las Casas Human Rights Center points out that from May 25 to 27, there were blockades, shootings and forced recruitment in the Nueva Independencia community of Comalapa, in Maravillas, in Pacayalito, in the municipality of Nuevo Amatenango, a little further south, at the New Mexico bypass, in Santa Rita, in Paso Hondo and in Chamic.

“In the last four days, violence in the municipality has increased alarmingly,” the organization explained in a statement. “Young people from various communities were forcibly recruited by crime. [Vecinos] They report that at least 3,000 people were displaced from their communities. Some have sought provisional shelters and others have been taking refuge in the mountains or some other safe place for days. Likewise, they inform us that many families remain in their homes without being able to leave, they are locked up due to the extreme terror they are experiencing. This has been achieved under the mechanics of complicity and abandonment of the Mexican government,” he adds.

Residents flee the area of ​​violence in Frontera Comalapa. Photo: darkroom | Video: RR H.H.

