Netflix has released the first visual and revealed the release window for MONSTERSanimated adaptation of the work of Eiichiro Oda. The anime, which in the West will be titled MONSTERS: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnationwill debut starting from January 2024. However, it is not clear whether this is an exclusive debut for Japan or whether it will also arrive in the rest of the world.

Here is a brief description of the plot:

The series takes us back in time to tell the story of the samurai Ryuma. Years ago, a dragon's horn endowed with magical powers was stolen, and the samurai found himself at the center of a catastrophe concerning that very theft and the appearance of a gigantic dragon in the city…

While waiting to find out more, let's enjoy the first images for the anime.

Source: Netflix Street Anime News Network