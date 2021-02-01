Since entering the market, Disney Plus has not ceased to amaze with its content, whether they are classics, original productions or spin-offs of its most successful titles such as Monsters Inc. This film generated high revenues for the company and it was a matter of time to see more of this world full of scares.

To carry out this project, Disney is coordinating with Pixar to launch the animated series titled Monster at work. Although it is still in the early stages, it was confirmed that Billy Crystal and John Goodman will again lend their voices to the protagonists Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan, respectively.

In an interview with Collider, Crystal provided specific details about what will hit the screens: “The show, in terms of time, begins six months after Monsters, Inc. ends. So now we are on the laughing floor. We created all the cool, young, new characters, with some great voice actors. “

What few expected is that the story centers on Tylor Tuskmon, a talented mechanic from the Monsters Factory, Inc. who dreams of working on the Laughing Floor alongside Mike and Sulley. Other former characters that will appear are Roz, Yeti, and Celia.

The voice actor also revealed that they have already recorded several chapters of the show and these would not tell different stories, but instead would maintain a continuous narration. Regarding the duration, he mentioned that each episode would have a time of around 30 minutes.

Monsters, Inc. – official synopsis

Monsters, Inc. is the largest scare company in the world and James P. Sullivan is one of its best employees. Scaring children is not an easy job, as everyone believes that they are toxic and avoids any contact. One day, a girl accidentally sneaks into the company, causing chaos.