Monsters Inc. is one of the films most loved by the adults who grew up watching it and the new generations who discovered this fantastic world of cute monsters. Two decades after its launch, Disney will launch a series that continues the story: Monsters at work.

The show is set six months after the end of Monsters, Inc.This time around, the spotlight will fall on Tylor Tuskmon, a talented factory mechanic who dreams of working on the Laughter Floor alongside Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) and James. P. Sullivan (John Goodman).

Roz, Yeti and Celia are some of the old characters that will appear in the sequel, but they would be few compared to the newcomers. “We created all the cool, young, new characters with some great voice actors,” Crystal teased Collider.

Photo: Disney

New personalities include Fritz ‘the clueless boss’ (Henry Winkler), Duncan ‘an opportunistic plumber’ (Lucas Neff) and Cutter, a busybody who always follows the rules (Alanna Ubach).

As for the premiere of the series, the company announced that the production is scheduled to launch on July 2, 2021 through Disney Plus. Now we just have to wait to see if the result managed to do justice to the endearing animated film.

What happened at Monsters, Inc.?

Monsters, Inc. is the largest scary company in the world. Scaring children is not an easy job, as everyone believes that they are toxic and avoids any contact. One day, a girl accidentally sneaks into the company, proving that laughter is a better option for monsters and infants to live in peace.