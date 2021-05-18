After achieving success with WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney + now focuses on one of its most important and popular stories with its fans: Monsters Inc.

Through its social networks, the streaming has presented the first teaser of the Monsters at work series, a plot that comes as a sequel to the original film, and allows us to take a first look at Mike and Sulley as the new heads of the factory.

Monsters at work trailer

What is Monsters at work about?

Tylor Tuskmon, who dreams of working with Mike Wazowski and Sulley, is a recent graduate of Monsters University who introduces himself as an aspiring scarer to Monsters Inc. His dreams change when he discovers that the company is no longer dedicated to scare, but to stand up comedy.

Monsters at work release date

Thanks to the first teaser, it has been revealed that Monsters at work will be released on July 2, 2021.

Monsters at work cast

Monsters at work arrives at Disney + on June 2. Photo: Disney +

Billy Crystal, John Goodman and Bonnie Hunt will reprise their roles as Mike Wazowski, James P. ‘Sully’ Sullivan and Ms. Flint. , respectively. As for new additions, the series will include monsters such as Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman), Val Little (Mindy Kaling), Fritz (Henry Winkler), Duncan (Lucas Neff) and Cutter (Alanna Ubach). They are also joined by Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae and Bob Peterson as Roze, the twin sister of her original Monsters, Inc. character Roz.

In an interview with Collider earlier this year, Crystal provided details on what we will see in Monsters at work: “The show, in terms of time, begins six months after Monsters, Inc. ends. So now we are on the floor of Laughter. We created all the cool, young, new characters, with some great voice actors, ”he commented.