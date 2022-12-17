The well-known former NSB member Jacob Luitjens, who was extradited from Canada to the Netherlands in the nineties, died this week at the age of 103. That reports the newspaper Fidelity Friday. Detained in 1992, Luitjens, who was involved in two murders during World War II, was the last living collaborator of whom it was clear that he was with the NSB. Made at the end of 2021 Fidelity the well-listened to – after Luitjens’ nickname – podcast The Scare of Rodenas a result of which the former NSB member also enjoyed fame among a younger generation.

Born in the Dutch East Indies, Luitjens was the son of a respected veterinarian who moved to the Drenthe village of Roden in the early 1930s. Before the war Luitjens’ father already sympathized with the National Socialist Movement (NSB) and persuaded many of his peasant clientele to join the political party that supported Adolf Hitler’s ideology.

All the children in the Luitjens family became members of the National Youth Storm, the National Socialist Boy Scouts. And in 1941, 22-year-old law student Luitjens signed up for the SS. He was eager to fight against Russian communism, but was refused due to a hand condition.

In 1941 Luitjens became an NSB member, to join the Landwacht three years later, a pro-German civilian police force that patrolled the streets in uniform and with a rifle, checked papers and arrested people. They also tracked down people in hiding. In October 1944 Luitjens was involved in the death of the arrested resistance fighter Henny Janssen. He also shot, together with other members of the Landwacht, at the German deserter Walter Körber, who then took his own life.

With the liberation, Luitjens surrendered. He was imprisoned in Camp Westerbork with other collaborators for a while, but escaped in 1947. With the help of Anabaptists in Germany, he fled to Paraguay. A year later, a Dutch court sentenced him in absentia to life imprisonment for helping the enemy. However, he escaped justice and – with a Russian wife – built a quiet life in Canada, where he ended up in 1961 and got a job as a laboratory instructor and botany teacher at a university in Vancouver.

Due to renewed attention for the Holocaust and the horrors of the Second World War, Luitjens ended up in the top 10 of an NSB investigation list in the 1970s. This led to a breakthrough in the early 1980s, when journalist Jack Kooistra followed Luitjens’ trail as far as Canada and published about it. The magazine for Dutch migrants in Canada The Windmill Herald had also received a tip about Luitjens and dived into the story. The two publications caught the attention of Canadian justice.

In 1992 it led to extradition to the Netherlands, where Luitjens challenged the life sentence pronounced against him decades earlier. During the trial, he expressed remorse. “I regret that I have silenced the voice of my conscience and that I have hurt others,” he said at the hearing. “I want to come to terms with the past.” On the advice of the judge, Luitjens’ prison sentence was reduced to 2.5 years.

The Canadian authorities had confiscated his passport, so Luitjens applied to the Netherlands for a residence permit after his release. That request was discussed up to the cabinet, which would rather get rid of him than rich, as Trouw found out in recently released ministerial council minutes. The government considered sending the then 77-year-old Luitjens to Paraguay, but eventually decided to give him a residence permit, fearing that he would otherwise win a lawsuit, which would lead to a loss of face.

Luitjens spent his last days in the Frisian harbor village of Lemmer. According to Trouw, he died on Wednesday in the presence of his three children.

In March 2022, Trouw looked back on the podcast series with the then 102-year-old Luitjens. Luitjens, recovering from a Covid infection, who had received particularly empathetic responses, pointed to his living room table full of cards with get well wishes. Those reactions, he said, show “that a monster can become a normal person again.”