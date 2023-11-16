Mobile market analytics company Sensor Tower found that mobile gaming Monster Strike of MIXI has surpassed the 10 billion dollars Of revenues in Japan alone, where it was launched way back in 2013. In short, this phenomenon has achieved its results over time, always remaining among the most popular applications on the iOS and Android platforms in terms of downloads and revenues.

The data

Monster Strike is an absolute hit

According to Sensor Tower, as of October 10, 2023, Monster Strike had produced revenues of $10.5 billion.

For comparison with another Japanese mobile megahit, GungHo Online Entertainment’s Puzzle & Dragons has surpassed $6 billion in ten years.

For the past three years, Monster Strike has remained in the top ten ofApp Store Japanese for 962 days, finishing first in 245 of them.

From October 11, 2020 to October 10, 2023, Monster Strike was the second-best game by revenue, behind only Musume Pretty Derby by Cygames, which grossed $2.1 billion. The other titles in the top 5 are Fate/Grand Order from Aniplex (a subsidiary of Sony), Professional Baseball Spirits A from Konami and the aforementioned Puzzle & Dragons.

In the given period Monster Strike had a monthly average of 5.8 million players.

According to Sensor Tower, the reasons behind the success of Monster Strike would be the continuous updates and collaborations with other very famous intellectual properties, such as Attack on Titan or JoJo.