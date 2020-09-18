High waves and violent hurricane gusts: it will soon be uncomfortable in Greece. The fault is the weather phenomenon of the Medicanes.

The weather * is going crazy in Greece.

Violent storms * are expected in the Ionian Sea.

A so-called Medicane, a kind of hurricane in the Mediterranean, is rolling towards the region.

Update from September 18, 2020, 5:39 p.m .: Of the Mediterranean hurricane “Ianos” moved along the west coast of Greece on Friday. The storm caused severe damage in some regions. The dpa reports on dozens of damaged or destroyed boats and yachts, blocked roads and devastated campsites and beach bars. There was also a power cut on the Peloponnese peninsula. Numerous Tourists shared impressions of the events on Twitter.

On the Kefalonia island Numerous boats were also destroyed by the storm and pressed against the harbor wall.

Monster storm: Medicane reaches Greece – power outages and severe damage

Update from September 18, 2020, 1:11 p.m .: Of the Medicane “Ianos” has slowly moved along the coast on Friday greek peninsula Peloponnese moved and caused severe damage. This is shown by the first reports from the Greek civil defense and state television.

In numerous regions in the west Greece and the power went out on the Peloponnese peninsula. Several boats were damaged in the ports of the holiday islands of Zakynthos, Lefkada, Kefalonia and Ithaca. A campsite in Kefalonia had to be evacuated. The schools in several regions West Greece stayed closed on Friday. The ferry connections to the islands of Kefalonia, Zakynthos and Ithaca had to be interrupted.

The civil defense and the meteorological office warned that the Medicane “Ianos” change course in the next few hours and cause serious damage on the mainland. Heavy rains were expected in central Greece. The storm is not expected to abate until Sunday night.

Meanwhile, one is in distress at sea Refugee boat. The boat with around 50 migrants on board, which was on its way to Italy, was in danger of capsizing in a storm with gusts of force eleven, reported the state television (ERT). The Coast guard and passing ships had tried in vain to help the people. Because of the high waves, this was not possible. “What the tugs did is insane,” said a Coast Guard officer dpa. Nobody leaves port with a storm like this.

Monster storm: Medicane reaches Greece – tourist videos show how storms hit the island

Update from September 18, 9.45 a.m.: Of the Medicane (hurricane) “Ianos” is currently raging on the greek islands in the Ionian Sea. Especially the island Kefalonia is affected. On Twitter, numerous videos show the force of the storm, which brings heavy rainfalls and wind speeds of up to 180 km / h with it.

#Medicane #ianos is currently moving through Kefalonia. Lots of water and an incredibly strong wind. pic.twitter.com/ioOt9lr7ip – Ion Linardatos (@IonLinardatos) September 18, 2020

Tourists even report on social media Power outages, the the Medican triggered. The worst seems to be ahead of the islanders and holidaymakers alike.

Worst is yet to come apparently. Will be in the eye of #Ianos in a couple of hours 👍🏻 perfect #Kefalonia pic.twitter.com/A7NjsWaHwc – Jack 🏆 (@ Jack_T_92) September 18, 2020

Storm: Medicane “Ianos” reaches Greece – Ryanair has to reroute flights

Update from September 18, 7:27 a.m.: Because of the Medicanes in Greece (see original report) the first flights were diverted on Friday. Two of the airline’s machines Ryanair Couldn’t be on the island in the morning as planned Kefalonia land in the Ionian Sea and were after Athens diverted. According to the news agency ANA When a sailing boat was swept away by the waves off the island of Ithaki, the two occupants were able to escape to the shore. The civil protection authority warned against any unnecessary travel during the storm.

Update from September 17th, 8:03 pm: Of the Medicane, a Hurricane in the Mediterranean Has Greece reached. Thursday afternoon was particularly the west of the country around the islands of Zakynthos and Kefalonia and Ithaca.

The civil defense has already alerted all affected regions: “Don’t take to the streets. Secure everything that can fly around. Go to the higher floors if there are floods. ”Friday will also be in the capital Athens heavy rains and stormy winds expected. However, one could “not say exactly how the Medicane will move, ”said meteorologist Lagouvardos on state television.

Storm in Greece: Worry about the Medicane (hurricane) – “Could be pretty violent”

First report from September 16: Athens – In Germany summer is back. An acute high heat is currently causing unusual temperatures above the 30 mark *. These spheres may soon be a thing of the past again, but all in all, things can be endured well in Germany at the moment. Meanwhile it is different in Greece – in the Mediterranean region it gets pretty uncomfortable.

Weather: Hurricane in Greece – what is a medicane?

Guilt is a so-called Medicane, a hurricane * in the Mediterranean Sea. The weather phenomenon drives its mischief in Ionian sea between Italy and Greece and is not that unusual for late summer and early autumn when the water temperatures are highest. The tropical-like storm is said to bring waves up to ten meters high and hurricane gusts of up to 180 kilometers per hour.

Characteristic of one Medicane is a so-called “warm core”, like RTL meteorologist Björn Alexander opposite wetter.de explained. “That means that the warmest air is exactly in the center of the storm – similar to the eye of one Hurricanes. “

Weather: Worry about the Medicane – Storm in Greece “could be pretty violent”

The meteorologist describes the situation on site as follows: “On Mediterranean Sea A very dangerous storm is brewing right now. Even if the weather computers still see some uncertainties in the details, it could get pretty intense. ”The water temperatures in the Ionian sea take in. “Since they are sometimes over 27 degrees, the storm, which is now developing from a ‘normal’ low, has more and more tropical characteristics. From a meteorological point of view, it becomes a so-called Medicane – a Mediterranean one hurricane. ”

Weather: Medicane sweeps over Greece – holiday islands endangered by hurricane phenomenon

in the Ionian sea are some popular vacation islands like Corfu or Kefalonia. For tourists it could be due to the Medicanes now become problematic like Bjorn Alexander explains: “On the open sea, the weather models currently calculate peak gusts on Thursday evening and on Friday night up to 180 kilometers per hour.”

The Ionian islands and Parts of Greece “Could also get heavy hurricane gusts beyond 120 km / h on the coasts. There are also heavy, thundery downpours, which should bring 100 to 200 liters per square meter at the top. Besides, the storm is whipping that Mediterranean Sea meters high. The waves should reach between five and ten meters. ”So the region is facing unrelaxed days. (as) *Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network

