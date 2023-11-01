Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

A dangerous series of hurricanes is heading for western Europe. Countries like France and England are already arming themselves against the extreme weather.

Kassel – The explosive weather situation has been apparent for days. Now parts of Europe are preparing hurricane Ciarán – the international name of the depression, known in this country as Emir. Weather experts expect wind speeds of up to 200 km/h and 10-meter waves.

Extreme hurricane gusts: Hurricane Emir (international “Ciarán”) hits England and France

The violent one Storm particularly affects western Europe – with a focus on western France, particularly Brittany and the English Channel. In Germany, weakened offshoots can be expected from Thursday (November 2nd), particularly in the North Sea region. Several ferry connections in the English Channel have already been canceled. Ferry company Condor canceled its passenger and freight services between the Channel Islands and Great Britain on Wednesday and Thursday. The ferry company DFDS also canceled trips between Dieppe in France and Newhaven in England.

Hurricane Emir (international Ciarán) is heading towards the west coast of Europe, as an animation from ECMWF shows. © Screenshot X/ @WMO

Record storm is heading towards Europe: British weather service warns of flying debris

The British weather service Met Office warns of flying debris, damage to buildings and flooding. Train connections could also be interrupted and roads closed. The coastal areas in the southwest and southeast of England are particularly affected. Wind gusts of up to 152 km/h are expected in the Channel Islands. There were 29 flood warnings in place for England, Scotland and Wales late on Wednesday afternoon. According to the, it occurred in parts of Northern Ireland Mirror already leading to floods.

Hurricane Ciarán is expected to hit Great Britain with its full force on Wednesday evening (November 1st). The British Meteorological Service expects the heaviest gusts to occur between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday. A rain warning was issued for the East of England, London, the South East, the South West and Wales, among others, from 6pm on Wednesday.

France is preparing for a record storm with gusts of up to 170 km/h – red alert in the north

Storm Ciaràn is also expected to hit France on Wednesday evening (November 1st) around 8 p.m. The French weather service Météo-France warns of extreme wind, strong waves and rain. On the X platform, Météo-France shares a new map with its forecast.

Wind peaks of 150 to 170 km/h could be reached on the coast in Brittany near Finistère, Côtes-d’Armor and Manche. According to weather experts, gusts of up to 200 km/h are possible on the open sea wetter.de not be ruled out.

Hurricane Ciarán: The forecast map for the storm depression from Méteo-France on November 1st. © Screenshot X/Meteo-France

Will a storm of the century hit France?

On France’s Atlantic coast, several municipalities in the Gironde have decided to close their beaches, reports franceblue.fr.

It remains to be seen whether storm Emir (international Ciarán) will break previous records. According to the French TV channel BFMTV Ciarán cannot be compared to Storm Lothar in December 1999. At that time, Lothar crossed the whole of France with wind speeds of more than 100 km/h. According to forecasts, Ciarán is expected to be one of the 40 largest storms since 1980. And the next hurricane is expected to hit the Atlantic coast of France on Saturday. (ml)