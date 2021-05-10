D.he French serial killer Michel Fourniret is dead. He died at the age of 79 in a Paris clinic, as prosecutor Rémy Heitz told the AFP news agency on Monday. Fourniret had raped and murdered at least eight women and girls. He was therefore sentenced to life imprisonment in two trials in 2008 and 2018.

Fourniret was transferred from his prison in Fresnes in the south of the French capital to the Pitié-Salpétrière clinic in central Paris on April 28. According to the newspaper “Le Parisien”, the 79-year-old suffered from heart problems and Alzheimer’s. Prosecutors said an investigation into the cause of death has been launched. An autopsy is also planned.

Ads for au pairs

Fourniret became known as the “monster of the Ardennes”. He was arrested in Belgium in 2003 while trying to kidnap a girl. His ex-wife Monique Olivier, who had helped him “hunt down virgins”, was also sentenced to life imprisonment.

Fourniret had met his future wife in the 1980s while he was in prison for rape. After his release in 1987, both settled in a village southeast of Paris. It was there that Fourniret’s grueling career began: in some cases, the couple looked for victims through advertisements for au pairs. They kept moving, which made it difficult for investigators to track down Fourniret.

Even before his second conviction in 2018, Fourniret confessed to the murder of two other young women in 1988 and 1990. In March 2020, he also admitted complicity in the disappearance of a nine-year-old in the Paris area 18 years ago. However, several police searches for the body of Estelle Mouzin were unsuccessful. Investigations against Fourniret have also been ongoing since December for the kidnapping and murder of a 29-year-old in northern France.

The families are disappointed that Fourniret can no longer be held accountable, said lawyer Didier Seban. He represents Mouzin’s family and the relatives of other victims. In the cases in which no judgment has yet been made, there is now no longer any possibility of getting answers to the open questions.