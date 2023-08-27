The biggest hunt ever for the Loch Ness monster begins

It’s been 90 years since Aldie Mackay, manager of the Drumnadrochit hotel, stormed into the bar one evening to alert customers who stunned learned of the existence of a “water beast” in Loch Ness. This supposed sighting, reported by the Inverness Courier, started modern myth-making around a prehistoric monster that survived deep in the Highland loch.

Next weekend hundreds of fans of the monster, dubbed Nessie, they are expected to take part in the largest hunt in 50 years to track down the mysterious creature. Hosted by the Loch Ness Centre, the event will involve volunteers from around the world who will participate in physical and online research over a two-day period. In collaboration with the Loch Ness Exploration volunteer research group, the hunt will employ survey equipment never before used on the loch, including drones to produce thermal images of the water from the air using infrared cameras, as well as a hydrophone to detect beeping below the surface.

Over the years, scientists and enthusiasts have tried to find evidence of a large fish, such as a sturgeon, which lived in the 230 meters deep ‘loch’ (‘lake’ in Scottish dialect) or even a prehistoric marine reptile such as a plesiosaur, but without success. “Our aim has always been to record, study and analyze all natural behavior and phenomena that may be more difficult to explain,” said Alan McKenna, of Loch Ness Exploration, who will brief volunteers live from Loch Ness each morning Center on what to look for and how to log finds.

“Our hope is to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts and by joining this large-scale research, you will have the opportunity to contribute personally to this fascinating mystery that has fascinated so many people around the world,” continued McKenna. “The renewed interest in the legend of the monster has led to incredible bookings throughout the summer season,” said Fraser Campbell, director of the Cobbs Group, owner of the new Drumnadrochit hotel and other sites along the A82, the road that runs alongside the west of the lake.

“Hotels and tourist attractions working together; that’s the way to survive,” Campbell said. “The area has much more to offer than a mythological monster; on the one hand we have the highest mountain in the UK and on the other hand the larger freshwater areas, it’s an incredible place and every season is different,” added Campbell. “Part of the enduring appeal of the Loch Ness Monster story is its accessibility; reaching the shore and immersing yourself in the mythological atmosphere of the lake is very simple,” explained Paul Nixon, director general of the Loch Ness Centre.

