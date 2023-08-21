EDINBURGH. Almost a century after the last sightings, the Loch Ness monster continues to fascinate and intrigue: in days it will kick off the greatest research of the last 50 years by means of drones to sophisticated acoustic equipment. As reported by GuardianHundreds of volunteers from around the world are flocking to the shores of Scotland’s Loch Ness, currently at its lowest level since 1989 due to climate change, so they have good hopes of finally spotting Nessie, the monster’s affectionate nickname.

The appointment is for next weekend, when fans of all nationalities will take part – on site and online – in the largest hunt organized by the Loch Ness Center on the trail of the mysterious creature. The searches, which will last two days, will focus on the surface of the largest body of fresh water in the country by volume, to find interruptions in the water and any unexplained movements.

In partnership with the Loch Ness Exploration volunteer research group, the hunt will enlist surveying equipment that has never been used beforeincluding drones to produce thermal images of water from the air with infrared cameras, as well as a hydrophone to detect sub-surface acoustic signals.

Over the years, scientists and amateur enthusiasts have tried to find evidence of a large fish such as a sturgeon living in the lake, 230 meters deep, or even a prehistoric marine reptile such as a plesiosaur, but so far without success. “It has always been our goal to record, study and analyze all kinds of behaviors and phenomena that may be more difficult to explain,” he said. Alan McKenna, a member of Loch Ness Exploration, who will brief volunteers live each morning on what to look for and how to record results. “Our hope is to inspire a new generation of enthusiasts of Loch Ness and by joining this large-scale surface research, you will have a real opportunity to contribute personally to this mystery which has already fascinated so many people around the world,” McKenna stressed.

As tourism in the Highlands continues to reel from the combined impact of Brexit, depopulation and the cost of living crisis, from the renewed interest in the legend of the mythical monster comes an important opportunity to relaunch the region. So in the summer of 2023 there was an “incredible” increase in bookings at local hotels and attendance at the various attractions. “The area has much more to offer than a mythical monster. On one hand we have the highest mountain in the UK and on the other hand the largest areas of fresh water. It’s a fantastic place and every season is different,” he said Fraser Campbelldirector of the Cobbs Group, which owns the new Drumnadrochit hotel and other sites along the A82, the road which runs alongside the western shore of the lake.

The first mention of a monster in the vicinity of the lake dates back to the Middle Ages, in 564, when the Irish monk St Columba is said to have encountered a “water beast” in the River Ness, which flows from the lake, and would have chased it away with his prayers. In 1933 attention was worldwide, when the Inverness Courier reported the sighting of a «whale-like creatureby Aldie Mackay, manager of the Drumnadrochit hotel, who barged into the bar one evening to tell astonished customers that he had just seen a ‘water beast’ in Loch Ness.

The same year, a man named George Spicer told the same paper that he had seen «an extraordinary form of animal» cross the road in front of his car and then disappear into the lake. It was the 1933 sighting that began the modern myth-making around an elusive monster that survived deep in the Highlands Loch – a myth that is as alive as ever 90 years later.

Since the 1940s the creature has been affectionately referred to as ‘Nessie’ and in the 1960s the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau was established, which in 1972 undertook the largest search of the loch to date. In 1987, Operation Deepscan deployed sonar equipment across the width of the lake and claimed to have found a «Unidentified object of unusual size and strength». In 2018, an international team of researchers from the universities of Otago, Copenhagen, Hull and the Highlands and Islands conducted a DNA survey of the lake, looking for unusual species, and later ruled out the presence of large animals. For Paul Nixon, director general of the Loch Ness Centre, part of the enduring appeal of the story of the Loch Ness monster has been its accessibility, as “you can literally stand on the lakeshore and be part of it”, like the hundreds of volunteers who they will arrive in the next few days.