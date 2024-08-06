Monster of Florence, the new trace of DNA. The case reopens

Turning point sensational on one of the most sadly famous crime stories in Italythe story of the reopens Monster of Florenceone genetic trace can lead to the truth that has been awaited for years. The Monster of Florence was a serial killer unidentified author of seven double homicides committed between 1974 and 1985. A further possible double homicide in 1968 was linked to the Monster crimes in 1982. The victims of the attacks were secluded couples in the countryside of the surroundings of Florence.

Lorenzo I am a winemaker– reports La Repubblica – an Italian hematologist who lives in Seattle and deals with bone marrow transplants, has isolated a genetic trace on one of the Winchester Long Rifle bullets, marked with the fateful H, which characterized sixteen murders. From here the move of the family’s lawyer from the French casualties killed in Scopeti in 1985, the last murder of the couple killer. “Help us raise funds for exhume Jean Michel“. The unknown DNA, in fact, was found on a bullet that was lodged in the camping tent where the two French fiancés were killed.