Monster of Florence, Francesco Vinci’s body will be exhumed. Here’s why the DNA test will be done

The body of will be exhumed Francis Vincisuspected in 1982 of being the ‘monster of Florence’but cleared of subsequent crimes committed while he was detained in prison.

Vinci was found dead in the summer of 1993 under mysterious circumstances. The detective agency announced Hawk of Luccato which Francesco Vinci’s wife, Vitalia Melis, turned with the aim of “dispelling all doubts and finding peace in her difficult life”.

When Francesco Vinci was released, he emigrated to France, although he returned to Italy frequently, especially to visit old friends. And he met an atrocious death, together with one of these friends, Angel Vargiuboth burned inside Vinci’s car, which had been subjected, as the autopsy revealed, to atrocious torture, even amputations. Their charred bodies were found in the Garetto di Chianni hamlet near Pontedera (Pisa) in the trunk of a Volvo 240 August 7, 1993.

That death never convinced his wife Win, Vitalia Meliswho had always defended him, even in all the cases of theft or murder in which he had been involved; even from the accusations regarding the ‘monster’.

Many, to the macabre end of Francisthey went with their minds to the story of his brother Salvatore Vincialso investigated in 1985 for the murders of ‘monster of Florence’ and he too, like Francesco, lover of the first female victim of the series of crimes, Barbara Locciand which would have made everyone believe that he had died of an incurable liver disease, but according to the detective of the Falco agency Davide Cannellais still reportedly living under a false name in a small town in Spain.