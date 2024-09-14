FLORENCE. New twist in the never-ending story of the Monster of Florence: Francesco Vinci’s wife and children have allegedly obtained the exhumation of their relative’s body to find out, through DNA testing, whether it is truly the body of the man found killed and charred in 1993 in the Pisa countryside. Francesco Vinci, originally from Villacidro (Cagliari), is one of the figures investigated in the ‘Sardinian lead’ on the Monster crimes. Imprisoned in 1982 as a suspect in the crimes of the couples, he was later exonerated and released. after the murder of the German boys in Giogioli in 1983 which occurred while he was in prison. The exhumation was announced by the criminologist and private investigator Davide Cannella, who took care of the municipal permits and organized it on behalf of his wife Vitalia Melis and two children from Vinci in the cemetery of a town near Florence where the tomb is located.

Francesco Vinci was found killed and charred in 1993 in his car together with his friend and servant shepherd Angelo Vargiu in the countryside of Chianni, in the province of Pisa. But, in fact, the relatives hypothesize that the body is not his and want to clarify the issue with a DNA test. “We have received municipal authorization for the exhumation and we will take the tissues to compare them with the DNA of the family members – explains Cannella – If confirmed, the suspicion that it is not Francesco Vinci falls. Otherwise we will have the body of an unknown person and we will have to know if Francesco Vinci, who was born in 1943, is still alive and where he is”» Cannella however does not exclude that the extrapolation of the DNA from the body, until now known as that of Francesco Vinci, could be evaluated for other comparisons in the investigations of the monster.





The exhumation, which will in fact take place on private initiative, is expected in the near future. Cannella reports that the operations will be followed by the forensic geneticist Eugenio D’Orio, a professor at the Federico II University of Naples, and by Dr. Aldo Allegrini of Lucca for the forensic medical part and, furthermore, that the Florence prosecutor’s office “has been notified and is invited to participate”. The double crime, in which Francesco Vinci and Angelo Vargiu were killed in August 1993 in cruel ways in the Pisa area, has never been clarified and, historically, in the reconstructions of the monster it is recalled among the collateral violent deaths that have involved people linked in various ways to the suspects of the crimes of the couples. In particular the figure of Francesco Vinci, as well as that of his brother Salvatore Vinci, was part of the so-called ‘Sardinian trail’ followed by the Florence prosecutor’s office in the 80s to explain the monster’s crimes in a period in which Tuscany, moreover, was also marked by the kidnappings of the Anonima sarda. Francesco Vinci had been the lover of Barbara Locci, killed with the Sicilian Antonio Lo Bianco in the 1968 crime in Castelletti di Signa – the first crime attributed to the monster series because of the same pistol, the Beretta caliber 22 – and was accused by Locci’s husband, Stefano Mele, who had already been convicted, as the author of the double homicide in 1968. Francesco Vinci would have acted out of jealousy towards Locci but the manner and the fact that he could possess a pistol fueled investigative suspicions about him also for four other subsequent murders of couples: however, after the murder of the Germans in Giogoli he was released from prison.