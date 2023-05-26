NIS America spreads the launch trailer on the net for Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbookavailable starting today on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. This new title of Nippon Ichi Software enriches the classic strategy RPG formula with cooking mechanics deliciously funny. Create detailed characters for your party, collect resources, ingredients and items while exploring e fight monsters in tactical combat.

By following this link you can find our review of Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook.

Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook – Launch Trailer

Source: NIS America via PLAION