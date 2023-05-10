NIS America has released a demo version of Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook For PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. This trial version allows you to play the opening bars of the title and import the saved data into the full version of the title.

In Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook you can explore dungeons in search of resources and monsters to fight. Once we have obtained the necessary ingredients we will be able to camp and cook meals that will enhance the capabilities of our party.

Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook is scheduled for release next year May 26th in Europe.

Source: NIS America Street Gematsu