Among the new games announced during the Xbox Partner Preview which aired this evening, there was the one from Milestone for Monster Jam Showdowna racing game all about monster trucks. The game will be available during the course of 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.
As we can see in the first official trailer below, the game will offer various game modes, from dirt track races to freestyle challenges in the arena where it will be necessary to accumulate as many points as possible by performing various tricks.
Unreal Engine 5 and over 60 monster trucks
From the first information received from the press release that accompanied the announcement, we learn that Monster Jam Showdown is made with the help ofUnreal Engine 5through which Milestone used cutting-edge technology to meticulously create the environments that will serve as the backdrop for the races, the lighting and the physics system that governs the game.
In the game it will be possible to use a total of 66 monster trucks different ones, 40 already included in the game and the rest coming with free and paid DLC, and it will be possible to customize them with over 140 different paints. It will be possible to compete in 10 different game modes, both alone and in online and local split-screen multiplayer.
