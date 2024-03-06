Among the new games announced during the Xbox Partner Preview which aired this evening, there was the one from Milestone for Monster Jam Showdowna racing game all about monster trucks. The game will be available during the course of 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

As we can see in the first official trailer below, the game will offer various game modes, from dirt track races to freestyle challenges in the arena where it will be necessary to accumulate as many points as possible by performing various tricks.